David L. Kinzie, 76, Marion, passed away at 2:02 pm on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion on Saturday, September 30, 1944, to Marietta (Davenport) Duncan and Edwin Kinzie. On May 6, 1998, he married Elsie Thomas-DeCamp, who survives.
Following David’s graduation from Somerset High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He achieved the rank of FA E-2 and was honorably discharged. After his military service, David worked at RCA as a welder for 38 years and was still working in maintenance for Justice Properties. He was an avid member of 1812, a lifetime member of AMVETS, and a former member of the Masonic Lodge and American Legion. David loved IU basketball, outdoor gardening, mowing the lawn, working in his garage, and tinkering. Every Saturday he was faithful to take his wife, Elsie, on a date to Fort Wayne. They always loved to travel all over. On weekdays you could find him at Steak ‘n Shake just after work comparing notes and eating french fries with his wife. He liked going to auctions and rummage sales, antiquing, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. His namesake, “Kinzie Nicole”, was his IU popcorn buddy. Everyone loved David, and he will be deeply missed. “He was the kindest man you’d ever know.”
