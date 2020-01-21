David L. Conley, 66, of Huntington, died at 8 a.m., Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Jan. 23, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Military graveside rites performed by VFW Post #2689 of Huntington will follow 2 p.m. in Marion National Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services for Huntington County, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
David was born on July 20, 1953 in Huntington, the son of Melvin “Ed” E. Conley and Mildred L. (Springer) Doyle.
July 20, 1953 – Jan. 19, 2020
David L. Conley
