David Joseph Boyle, age 75, of Huntington, died at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
David was born on September 14, 1944 in Huntington, the son of Edwin and Helen (Cull) Boyle. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married Anna “Annie” Eiting on May 22, 2000 in Huntington.
