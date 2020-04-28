David J. Morris, 69, formerly of Amboy and Indianapolis, IN, passed away peacefully in his sleep in his apartment in Elgin, IL, on April 15, 2020. He was born in New Castle, IN, on Dec. 23, 1950, the son of Robert and Marian Morris. He was a 1969 graduate of Northwestern High School (Kokomo, IN). He was also a graduate of New Tribes Bible Institute (1970) and Indiana Wesleyan University, where he earned degrees in business, political science, and pre-law (1987) and later nursing (2008).
During his lifetime he served as a houseparent for White’s Residential and Family Services (Wabash, IN) for seven years, an insurance agent with Norris Insurance for 14 years, and later in life switched to a career in nursing. He worked for Community Health Network of Indianapolis for the last 11 years of his life, first as a hospital nurse and then as a home hospice nurse. He retired in August 2019 and moved to Elgin, IL, to be near the family of his youngest son, Jeff.
He is survived by former wife Cheryl Morris and their three children: Jason Morris of Littleton, CO; Charity (Anthony) Gjessing of San Dimas, CA; and Jeff (Becky) Morris of Elgin, IL. He is also survived by four grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel (Lois) Morris of Amboy IN and Don (Jennifer) Morris of Converse IN; and an uncle, John Morris of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his firstborn son, Brandon Lee (9/5/72), both of his parents, and a brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Cheryl Morris.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service honoring Dave’s life will take place at a later date, TBD. Those desiring to be notified once the memorial service has been scheduled may email DaveMorris Memorial@gmail.com. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.laird familyfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.