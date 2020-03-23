David W. (Red) Harrold, 71, of Montpelier, IN, died March 19, 2020 at Twin City Healthcare in Gas City, IN. He was born on Thursday, Dec. 09, 1948, in Blackford County, IN.
Due to health concerns related to the Coronavirus, private family visitation was held at the funeral home.
A public graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. The Rev. Dewey Zent officiated.
Arrangements were handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
