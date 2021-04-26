David Gerard Sprowl, 51, Marion, passed away at 3:06 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, January 29, 1970, to David and Judith (McKenzie) Sprowl. On April 28, 1990, he married Julie Crawford and she survives.
David graduated from Marion High School and graduated magna cum laude from Ball State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in history and political science. He worked as a Family Advocacy Manager at The Arc of Indiana. He was a member of Church of God of Prophecy.
