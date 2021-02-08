David F. Ritter, 74, of Bluffton, IN, passed away at 10:09 A.M. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at his residence in Bluffton, IN. He was born on Thursday, Nov. 14, 1946, in Fort Wayne, IN. He married Helen Kathy (Smith) Ritter on Monday, May 2, 1994 in Decatur, IN. she precedes him in death on March 10, 2009.
A graveside service to celebrate David’s life will be at Riverside Cemetery in Geneva at 11 A.M. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.
