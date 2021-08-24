David Eskie Chadd, 74, passed away on Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 in Lund Home Hospice of the Valley, Gilbert, Arizona. He was born on Oct 2, 1946 in Marion to the late Reed Merland and Wyanzia (Thompson) Chadd.
Dave attended Marion High School where he played football for the Marion Giants. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and honorably served from 1963-1967. After his discharge he returned home and became a certified welder and electrician and was employed with Active Product and then Greenline Manufacturing. In 1977 he moved to Arizona and worked for Bragg Electric. In his early years David enjoyed socializing where there was good company and good country music playing. As a talented pianist he would often play one of his favorites, “Georgia on My Mind” with perfection. Later he enjoyed staying home relaxing playing lottery scratch off cards and watching old westerns while indulging in a Sees piece of candy or a Hostess Ding Dong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.