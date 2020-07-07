Watson-North Funeral Home of Winchester, TN is honored to be of service and ministry to the family of Mr. David Earl Sizemore, age 51 of Sewanee, TN.
Mr. Sizemore passed away June 21, 2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. Mr. Sizemore was a native of Marion, IN and attended Mississinewa High School in Gas City, IN. In the mid-1990’s he relocated to southern Middle Tennessee to be near family. He was the proud owner of D&E Transportation and would have reached his 4 year mark as owner and operator of the company on September 14 of this year. During this time he hauled anything from military loads as well as having the authority to load and unload from any port in over 40 states. He will be remembered by those who knew him as a prankster with a terrific sense of humor. Next to his family, he loved being near the ocean and riding his motorcycles.
Mr. Sizemore is preceded in death by his father, Kelly Sizemore; son, Andrew Sizemore; sister, Terry Bell; step-father, John Jacobs; paternal grandparents, Earl and Rhoda Sizemore; maternal grandparents, William and Madge Hall.
He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory his fiancé, Evelyn Patton and her daughters, Andrea Taylor and Chasity Patton; daughter, Tara Nicole (Michael) Reed of Indianapolis, IN; son, Richard Clark of Marion, IN; mother, Linda (Rick Anderson) Jacobs of Manchester; sisters, Rhonda Sizemore of Marion, IN and Joy Roberts of Gas City, IN; brother, Shawn (Francie) Sizemore of Upland, IN; step-mother, Kay (Mark Hurd) Sizemore of Marion, IN; grandchildren, Adrian Rexroat, Aylah Reed and Audrey Sizemore. He also leaves a host of other family including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held for close friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.