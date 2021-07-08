David E. Stinson, 71, of Jonesboro, died, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health Care after a long illness.
David was born in Madison County, Indiana, on July 22, 1949, son of the late Claude Bernard and Lola Jean (Heidman) Stinson. David attended IVY Tech for three years for mechanical engineering. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. David was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers where he was a crane operator for 47 years, retiring in 2010, and also an instructor. He also worked as a semi-driver. David was a member of the Fairmount American Legion and a former member of the Anderson and Jonesboro Legions. On Sept. 4, 2005, he married Cindy Richards, and she survives in Jonesboro. David loved to be active; he couldn't sit still for very long. He could run pretty much any type of heavy machinery. He liked to visit Las Vegas and Florida when he could.
