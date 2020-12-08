David E. Alcorn, 88, passed Dec. 6, 2020. He was born in Burnside, KY to Thomas and Ora Alcorn.
He was married 66 years to his childhood sweetheart, Susan Snedigar. He was a design engineer retiring from GMC, Marion, IN. He served in the Armed Forces receiving Occupation Medal of Japan, Korean Svc Medal w/3 Bronze Stars, United Nations Svc Medal, Merit Unit Commendation and Good Conduct Medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.