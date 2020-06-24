David “Dave” Allen Schultz, 73, died at 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Syracuse.
Funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Rich Secor officiating Burial will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials: CrossPointe Family Church, 205 Highpointe Xing, Kendallville, IN 46755
