David “Dave” Allen Mock-Drill, 75, passed away May 11 at Bridgewater Centre.
He was born in Portland on September 25, 1944 to Leonard Allen Drill and Chella E. (Reichart) Drill.
He married Linda Lou (Zimmerman) on January 24, 1976.
Dave’s wishes were to be cremated and a private graveside burial of cremains will be at a later date at Hartford City Cemetery.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St, Hartford City, IN 47348.
Memorials may be made to Hartford City Cemetery, P.O. Box 66, Hartford City, IN 47348
People are encouraged to use www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or the Keplinger Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
