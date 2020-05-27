David Carradine departed this life on May 25, 2020 at his home.
David was born on November 5, 1952 to George and Willa Mae Carradine in Marion, IN. David loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist Church in Marion, IN. David was a graduate of Marion High School, he played in the marching band and was a great drummer; he was fortunate to play for President Gerald Ford at the White House. David was a Navy Veteran; he also worked for Handy Andy and Chrysler.
David leaves to cherish his memories a son, David Alexander Carradine Jr., Baltimore, MD; one brother Frank (Shirley) Carradine, Marion, IN; niece (Caregiver) Tiffany Ellis, Marion, IN and a host of nieces, great nieces and great nephews. Special friends Melvin Weatherly, Alonzo Williams and JC Mosley. David was preceded in death by his parents George and Willa Mae Carradine, two brothers TJ Washington and James Carradine; one sister Anna Mae Carradine and grandmother Leatha Shack.
Services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2424 S. Nebraska Street, Marion, IN. Viewing will be from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., service began at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Kent Nichols, Officiating. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service, 526 S. McClure Street, Marion, IN.
