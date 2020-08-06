David Allen Bragg, 51, Marion, passed away at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, July 15, 1969, to David A. Bragg, Sr., and to Marilyn (Bragg/Mullenix) Huston.
David worked with Mark Dunbar in the tree and construction business. He loved talking about, and was proud of, the construction work he had done over the years. He enjoyed fishing, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, playing chess, and cooking. He was an animal lover and his family had owned several pets. More than anything, David cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his father, David A. Bragg, Sr.; daughters, Amber Dawn (Phillip Perkins) Enyeart of LaFontaine and Breanne Marie (James Johnson) Bragg of Noblesville; son, Brett (Chaffany Phifer) Bragg of Upland; granddaughter, Cora; grandsons, Eric, Blake, and Nikkoli; sisters, Angela (Kim) Cutler of Upland, April Bragg of Marion, Donna Bragg of Marion, and Erin (Cruz) Bragg of TX; brothers, Eric (Rachel) of TX and Shad Meyers of Marion; good friend, Mark (Katina) Dunbar of Marion; and step-brothers, Jason and Scott.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Marilyn (Allen) Huston; granddaughter, Nevaeh; and step-brother, Devin.
A graveside service for David will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
