David A. Perkins, 63, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
He was born on June 20, 1957, in Muncie, Indiana to the late Arnold and Vinia Perkins.
David proudly served his country in the Army. He liked collecting antiques, but his biggest joy was his family. He loved his son, David, as well as his five grandchildren. They were his pride and joy.
David is survived by his son, David W. (April) Perkins, Huntington; and five grandchildren, Hannah Perkins, Adarien Till, Mazy Reader, and Ella and Clashton Perkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Vinia.
Arrangements for David have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Avenue, Marion, where a visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. A private funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Neal officiating.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com.
