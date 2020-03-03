It is with deep sorrow that our family declares the passing of our beloved Davery ‘Joe’ Quick, age 62, of Marion. Joe passed away on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 of a heart attack.
Joe was born on March 1, 1957, in Marion to the late David Luther Quick and Frances Mae (Ward) Holland. His mother survives. Joe graduated from Marion High School in 1975, where he was on the wrestling team.
He was the youngest of three siblings and he went on to be a father of three. Surviving are sons, Benjamin Quick of Jonesboro and Nathan (Jericho) Quick of Vincennes; daughter, Kasey (Brian) Parks of Marion; four grandchildren, Elijah, Kirby, Maeley and Brian; his siblings, Florerece (Terry) Rennaker of Clinton, Arkansas, Shirley Rodgers of Fort Wayne, Larry (Jane) Williams of Gas City, Judy (Jim) McGreevy of Marion, Debra (Ronald) Williams of Marion and James Williams of Flint Michigan; and many very special nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, David Luther Quick; his step-mother, Lilly Williams Quick and his eldest brother, Orben Duwayne Quick.
Joe worked at Cafe Valley for the past 4 years as an oven operator. In his younger years Joe enjoyed playing softball at Matter Park and was an avid bowler. He enjoyed coaching his children in soccer, basketball and baseball, and was a man with a heart of gold. He had such an emotional tie to his family and friends and was our “go to guy” whenever advice was needed. Joe was always there to listen to your troubles, and if you were broken hearted, he was too and it showed on his face. Your hurts were his hurts and he was there to give you a big hug or harass you on your bad choices and somehow Joe had a way to make you feel as if everything was going to be alright. Joe looked out for everyone, especially his family and friends, and his kind and giving spirit will be greatly missed.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Lovens officiating.
Burial will follow in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Babe Ruth League, c/o Tino Mitchner, 659 Lenfesty Drive, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences: www.ravenchoate.com
