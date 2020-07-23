Dave A. Herber, 63, of Huntington, IN, passed away April 20, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
A Memorial Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church will be July 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM with a calling 1 hour before from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM all at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church 860 Cherry St. With Father Tony Steinacker Presiding.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
