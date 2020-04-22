Dave A. Herber, 63, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
The family will have a private viewing.
A Memorial Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.
A private burial will be at a later date.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhart funeralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.