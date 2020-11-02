Darryl Lee Rosenfeld, 54, of rural Van Buren passed away on October 30, 2020 at his home in Van Buren, IN. He was born in Waldron, IN on September 14, 1966, to Fred Rosenfeld and Sharon Hill.
Visitation hours are 1pm to 4pm on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda Street, Warren, IN. A service to celebrate Darryl’s life will follow the visitation, starting at 4pm.
