Darrol C. Smitley, 91, of Berne, IN, passed away at 5:15 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IN. He was born on Friday, October 19, 1928, in Wells County, IN.
Private viewing for family only will be held at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva on Friday, July 24, 2020. Interment will follow in the Old Salem Cemetery.
Preferred memorials: Swiss Village Endowment Fund.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
