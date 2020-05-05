Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants. (Psalm 116:15) The sweet spirit of our husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend,
Darrell Powell, made his way to heaven, entering the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the 26th of April, 2020. Darrell Powell was born on July 5, 1953 to Harold and Joan (Lundgren) Powell in North Apollo, Pennsylvania.
The middle of three Powell children, Darrell came into the world with a heart full of music. Darrell’s father, a local pastor, had his children singing in church when they were barely head-high to the pulpit. Not long after, Darrell’s uncle, musician Gary Powell, introduced him to the guitar, and a love for all things rhythm was born. According to brother, Grant, and sister, Linda, Darrell and his friends wore the tires bald on the family car driving to church youth conferences where they would perform. And much to the chagrin of the same brother and sister, Darrell would sit in his bedroom for hours running through chord progressions and finger-picking melodies. If you couldn’t find Darrell, everyone knew where he was. It was no surprise to anyone when Darrell decided to attend Anderson University and major in music. But not just performance, Darrell majored in music business, which would serve him well in the years to come.
Darrell, it seemed, had a penchant for sound engineering. From that talent, Burlap Sound was born – a partnership with musician Randy Hammel, who fondly referred to Darrell as Dagger. Knowing that banks wouldn’t take a chance on two young, yet eager, college students, Burlap Sound was established in Darrell’s Anderson home in 1974. And what started as a 4-track studio soon became an 8-track, then 16-track studio with a bevy of clients. Dovetailed with Burlap Sound was an opportunity to road engineer for gospel legends, Bill and Gloria Gaither. Though he still played guitar, engineering became the foundation of his success in the music industry.
After years of touring major stadiums and conventions centers around the country with the Gaithers, Darrell decided to put down engineering roots, becoming the chief engineer at the Barn Recording Studio. While engineering at the Barn, Darrell was to meet the other great love of his life, Cindy Underwood, who was at the Barn recording with her siblings, the Underwood Family. On Aug. 6, 1983, Darrell and Cindy were married. In 1985, Darrell and Cindy purchased a beauty old Federalist-styled brick home in Summitville, Indiana, that at one time was a chicken farm. In 1987, Darrell renovated one of the larger, multi-level chicken coops, and Studio D Recording Studio was born. After settling into their new home, son, Jared, and daughter, Steffanie, were welcomed into the Powell fold. The Powell’s second home has been, and continues to be, Fairmount Wesleyan Church, (Fairmount, Indiana), where the family found unwavering love and support for more than 30 years. Always true to who he was, Darrell ran sound for Sunday worship.
The years have come, and the years have gone, but for more than 40 of them, Darrell has engineered and produced projects for both local and major label national artists. To Darrell, there was no difference between a neighbor wanting to record and a client from Nashville. He also established a reputation as the go to engineer for church, convention center, and performance hall sound installations. Over the years, and across the country, soft-spoken, highly respected, and eminently talented, Darrell Powell, became a friend to a multitude of artists who, along with his family, will miss his zest for life, his undaunted professionalism, his love of music, and his unwavering friendship.
If there is a postscript to one’s life, Darrell had the best. Two beautiful granddaughters, the children of son, Jared, and his wife, Meredith: Ava (born on July 21, 2017), and Emma (born on April 7, 2020). Thanks be to the Lord who gave Darrell time on this earth to enjoy them both! Until the Lord calls us to be together once again,
Darrell leaves on this earth, his wife of 37 years, Cindy (Underwood) Powell, son, Jared Powell (wife, Meredith), daughter, Steffanie Powell, granddaughters Ava and Emma Powell, sister, Linda (Powell) O’Mire, younger brother, Grant Powell, uncle, Gary Powell, brother-in-law, Kent and wife Ellen Underwood, Brian Crume and sister-in-law Linda (Underwood) Crume, Christian and sister-in-law Marcia (Underwood) Fox, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Darrell succumbed to a heart-related issue. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Charity of your choice.
A Celebration of the Life for Darrell will be streamed on Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. (EST). You may view it either on facebook.com/studiod2613 or cabin14films.com/DarrellPowell,
Return to your rest, my soul; for the Lord has been good to you. (Psalm 116:7)
Arrangements have been entrusted to Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
