Darrell L. Smith, 71, Marion, passed away at 6:21 am on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion on Saturday, July 23, 1949, to Gilbert and June (Eakins) Smith, Jr.
Darrell graduated from Eastbrook High School and married the love of his life, Kathy Harris, on April 3, 1971, at New Hope Methodist Church in Marion. He was a self-employed TV service/repairman for many years. He was a member of AMVETS in Marion. He also worked with Marion Community Schools for ten years as a custodial second shift supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.