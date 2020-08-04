Darrell Jacob Vetor, 21, of Fairmount died unexpectedly August 1, 2020.
Darrell was born on January 26, 1999, in Elwood, Indiana, son of Mark A. and Jennifer J. (Nolder) Vetor. Darrell worked for Osmose Utility Services, Inc. for the last couple of years. He was a kind, generous, and fiercely loyal to those he loved always standing up for others. He loved nature and animals. He loved spending time with his friends and was an extreme adventure seeker and a "800 Block" member.
Darrell is survived by his parents, Mark & Jennifer; sister Jessica Vetor and Allie Vetor; grandparents, Tom and Brenda Nolder, and Helen Vetor; nephew, Jaxson and niece Kira, all of Fairmount, along with many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.
Darrell was preceded in death by his grandparents, Darrell "Doc" Vetor, Mary Ann Foster and Michael Vetor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4-8 PM. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10 AM with Rev. Michael Lawson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marion-Grant County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
