Darrell L House, 73, of Warren, died Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born July 09, 1946, in Muncie.
Family and friends may gather at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, IN. 46792 on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon.
A service will follow at Glancy- H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at noon on Friday, March 20. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in Muncie.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home.
