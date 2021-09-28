Darrel Allen Dalton, 78, of Huntingburg passed away Monday Sept. 27, 2021 at his home in Huntingburg surrounded by his family. Darrel was born June 13, 1943 in Gas City, IN. to Lester and Lorraine (Welsh) Dalton. He married Jeanne Uhrick- McKinley on Jan. 11, 1963 in Eaton, Indiana.
Darrel was a retired Union Steward for the Indiana Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He retired from American Electric Power. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.