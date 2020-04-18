Darius M. Porter, 23, Gas City, passed away at 1:47 pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Marion on Monday, January 27, 1997, to Darius Queen and to Rose Porter.
Darius was a very hard-working man. He started crawl space work as a young teenager with his uncle and continued through the years. He loved to sing, dance, eat, and just enjoy all of his family.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Porter; mother, Rose Porter; sister, Zariah Porter; brother, Elijah McNeal; his biological father, Mike Enriquez; sister, Mariah Enriquez; brother, Michael McMillan; father, Darius (Mellisa) Queen; five siblings and three step-sisters; grandmothers, Julie Morris, Allisa Boyd, and Rhonda (Russell) Humphries; grandfathers, Rick Porter and Miller (Delores) Queen; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Morris.
Due to the COVID-19 regulations, the family will be having private services to celebrate Darius’ life. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.