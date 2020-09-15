Darell Junior Fitzgerald, 86, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Darell will be cremated.
Graveside memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial visitation will be from 12 to 1 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Due to Covid-19 Keplinger Funeral Home ask that the rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 4353 South State Road 3, Hartford City, IN 47348
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.