Danny W. Hanthorn, 63, Marion, passed away in his home at 8:20 am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, October 13, 1956, to John and Katharine (Bush) Hanthorn. On May 4, 1976, he married Terri Gotschall, and she survives.
Following Danny's graduation from Marion High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country from January of 1976 to February of 1977. After his military service, he worked for 30 years at General Motors, where he was a crane operator. He was a member of UAW Local 977.
Dan, aka “Big Dan”, loved to ride his motorcycle and, when he was younger, loved racing in Gas City, Montpelier, and Kokomo. He was the head of the modified racing. He enjoyed the many vacations he was able to take with his family. Dan loved his nieces, nephews, in-laws, and entire family, and he enjoyed gathering together with all of them and his friends. He was the best cook and everyone especially loved his fudge. He will be deeply missed by all.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Scott Hanthorn of Marion; daughter, Sara Jones of Marion; grandsons, Zachary Hanthorn and Isaac Hanthorn; sister, Kathy (David) Lloyd; brother, Brian (Jackie) Hanthorn of Marion; sisters-in-law, Norma Gotschall of Marion, Judy (Jim) Jorczak of Leesburg, Carolyn LaRue, Billie Warren of Marion, Kathy (Frank) Chandler of Wabash, and Lisa (David) Barney of Wabash; brother-in-law, John Gotschall of Marion; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Annie and Snoopy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Ernest (Alice) Gotschall; and brothers-in-law, Terry LaRue and Frank Mitchell.
The family will receive visitors from 9:30 am to 11:30 am on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Danny's life will begin at 11:30 am with Pastor Marion Bush officiating. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
