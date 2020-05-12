Danny Gale Hayes, 74, Marion, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1945, in Evansville, Indiana, to Jewel and Myrtle Hayes, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Jean Gray, and brother, Jewel Wayne Hayes.
Danny was a rabid fan of Kentucky Wildcats basketball, Notre Dame football, and the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball. Like a lot of people in Indiana, he hated the New England Patriots. Danny was interested in Civil War history and loved to travel until his health and eyesight failed. He drove himself to various points of interest and historical sites. He especially enjoyed his trips to Florida, New Orleans, and Galveston Island.
He is survived by his significant other, Celia Fournier; son, Christopher Hayes, Hazel Green, AL; nieces, Shelly Snider, Santa Fe, TX, and Denise (Sissy) Blankenship, Galveston, TX; and nephews, Billy Snider, Rye, TX, Richard Hayes, Linton, IN, and Mark Snider, Eagan, MN.
Danny’s wish was to be cremated, and his ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.
A time to remember Danny with a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
