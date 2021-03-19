Daniel Scott “Scotty” Cornett, 78, Marion, passed away at 3:06 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born in Sassafras, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 12, 1942, to Oscar and Orica (Smith) Cornett.
Scotty graduated from Carr Creek High School and married his loving bride, Wanda. Together they raised a son and daughter. Scotty was a supervisor for over 20 years with Foster-Forbes and retired from Wabash Magnetics. He was a member of Grant County Amateur Radio Club with his handle being KA9IYJ. Scotty was a huge car enthusiast, especially Fords and his BMW. He will also be remembered for being very family-oriented and one who loved to spend time with the grandkids.
