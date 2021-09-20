Daniel O. Williams, 72, of Somerset, passed away at 2:19 am on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion on November 28, 1948, to Joseph and Lydia (Minnick) Williams. He married Nita R. Leslie, and she preceded him in death.
Daniel graduated from Marion High School in 1966 and obtained his teaching certificate. He worked as an auto mechanic for several years and taught skilled trades at Tucker Vocational School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.