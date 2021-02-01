Daniel Morris Price Jr., 71, passed away on January 27, 2021. Daniel was born December 19, 1949.
A viewing will be held on February 5, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church located at 6514 E 750 N Ossian, IN 46777 from 1pm-4pm and 5pm-8pm with Pastor Samuel Wirgau officiating.. Dan’s final resting place will be on the farm, where he found so much joy throughout his life.
