Daniel Joseph (Red) Price, 61, Wabash, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Parkview Randallia Hospice, Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on Nov. 28, 1959, in Wabash, to Roger and Edna Ann (Mullett) Price (later Manning.)
In accordance with Red’s wishes, there will be a small family service after it is safe to travel.
