Daniel J Brookshire formerly of Fairmount, passed away at the tender age of 76 in Clermont Florida. Dan was a proud Marine and served during the Vietnam war. He enjoyed playing cards, telling jokes, NASCAR racing, and most of all fishing. Dan is survived by his daughter Ann Elliot , Summitville, 2 grandchildren, Audrey(Derrick) and Wayne Ball, Summerville, Six great grand children, a sister Phyllis(Robert) Pierson and a niece Brooke Pierson of Rochester Michigan.
Proceeded in death by his parents Kenneth and Mary Brookshire
