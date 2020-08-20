Daniel E. Clanin, 68, Marion, passed away on August 18, 2020, from a motorcycle accident. He was born in Marion on October 4, 1951, to Richard and Lillian Clanin. He married his loving wife, Denise Rook, who survives.
Visitation is 10:00 am to 12:00 noon with Daniel’s funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser, IN. Pastor Terry Bishir will be officiating with burial at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
