Daniel “Danny” Menkis, 68 of Warren Indiana, passed away on August 17, 2021.
Friends and family may gather for a virtual visitation on Zoom at 12pm on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Meeting ID 337 883 5488, password: 1F3Rvy. A graveside service at Marion National Cemetery will begin at 2:00PM, Thursday, August 19, 2021. Friends and family may virtually attend the graveside service via Zoom meeting ID: 337 883 5488 password: 1F3Rvy.
