Daniel “Dan” C. Haynes, 69, passed away at 1:20 p.m. April 29, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Hartford City on March 23, 1951 to Norman C. Haynes and Catherine I. (Miller) Haynes Patch. His father precedes him in death.
For the safety of our community due to Covid-19 virus, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Burial will be at Raleigh Zions Cemetery in Raleigh, IN
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
