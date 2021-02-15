Dane C. Lawing Jr. 63, of Fairmount, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.
Dane was born on Sept. 28, 1957 in Marion, Indiana, son of the late Dane C. Lawing Sr. and Ruth (Bollhoefer) Lawing. He graduated from Marion High School in 1976 and attended Ball State University. He married Beth Mitchener on Nov. 27, 1981. Dane retired from E&B Paving in April 2016 where he was a paving superintendent. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, working on cars, Suduko puzzles, and spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events. He enjoyed driving anything, car, truck, motorcycle or golf cart. He enjoyed supervising the goings on of Fairmount from his golf cart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.