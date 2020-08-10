Dale Eugene Wenger, 80 ½, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in his “castle” in Upland, IN. He was born in Trotwood, Ohio on December 12, 1939, the son of the late Joseph and Naomi (Sibert) Wenger.
He graduated from Trotwood Madison High School in 1957. He was a 1961 graduate of Manchester University with a degree in Mathematics and Chemistry and received his Masters Degree in Mathematics from Ohio University in 1963.
On August 12, 1962, he married Martha Sue Royer.
Mr. Wenger taught Math classes at Taylor University for 26 years. He furthered his education by attending summer Math courses through National Science Foundation Grants in universities around the United States from Boston to Santa Barbara. He was a member of the National Teachers of Mathematics, the American Statistical Society, and the Mathematical Association of America.
Dale was a member of the Pierce Upland United Methodist Church. He enjoyed talking sports, telling life stories, and was a Cincinnati Reds baseball fan. He looked forward to meeting with the Men’s Fellowship Group at the Grey Barn in Upland on Tuesday afternoons. Dale was a blessing as a husband, dad, and grandpa, and also as a son, uncle, cousin, professor, and friend.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 58 years: Martha Wenger, Upland; son: Mark (Ruth) Wenger; daughter: Debbie (Keith) Harvey; grandchildren: Daniel (Hannah) Wenger; Luke (Jenny) Wenger; Sarah Wenger; Joel Harvey; and Kristen Harvey. He will be missed by family and friends, his Royer in-laws, and the Sibert and Wenger cousins.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on August 13, 2020 at Pierce United Methodist Church, 201 N. Eighth St, Upland. The funeral will follow at 11:00 am, with Pastor Evan Guse officiating. Burial will be in Newcomer Cemetery, Arcanum, Ohio.
Due to state mandates, everyone will be required to wear a mask upon entering the church for services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor University Math Department, Upland; Pierce United Methodist Church, Upland; Lightrider Ministries, Upland; or to the Services for the Visual & Hearing Impaired, Marion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, Indiana, 46989. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
