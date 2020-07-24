Cynthia Paige Maggard of Van Buren, Indiana went to her Heavenly Reward on July 23, 2020.
Cyndi was born September 5, 1962 in Marion the daughter of the late George Maggard and Eva (Moore) Maggard. Her mother survives.
She attended Eastbrook High School in Marion the class of 1980, and later earned her GED. She worked hard as a single parent graduating from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. With this degree she worked in various social services organization in both Kentucky and Indiana. She ended her working career driving an oil tanker in Midland, Texas.
Cyndi came to the Lord at an early age. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, shopping, camping, traveling and her three fur babies. Cyndi lived her life wanting to help others. She had the ultimate “Southern Soul”, always the first to bring food to a family gathering or a funeral dinner.
She is survived by her son, Andrew (Jackie) Maggard of Marion; her mother, Eva Maggard of Marion; sisters, Penny (Gary) Partin of Phoenix, Arizona, Pam (Darrell) Ingram of Irvine, Kentucky, and Patty (Kris) Leaming of Marion; granddaughters, Alexandria and Bailie, both of Marion; a niece, Sonya Tomlinson-Bajer; and nephews, Jay Tomlinson, Craig Tomlinson, Dalon Ingram and Dustin Ingram.
Cyndi was preceded in death by her father George Maggard; grandparents, Gilbert and Nannie Maggard and Hood and Vera Moore; a niece, Morgan Leaming-Fischer and her beloved German Shephard, Jack.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion (Huntington County), Indiana with Reverend James McDowell officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
