Cynthia I. James, 66, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020 at home. She was born Nov. 14, 1953 in Marengo, Indiana.
She is survived by her children, Rachel Gray and Kane Rutledge; five grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael James.
The graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 am, Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 in Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion.
Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com.
