Curtis “Pat” Greene age 77, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, that he shared with his longtime partner, Rick Wetzel. Pat was born on January 19, 1943 in Marion, Indiana to the parents of Curtis W. and Lorraine Greene. Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Hewitt Greene and his father, Curtis W. Greene.
Pat graduated from Oak Hill High School located in Marion, Indiana. He received a Masters Degree from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. His studies included Psychology and History.
Pat was a Psychology Professor at Florida State College of Jacksonville for 30 years. Pat was a lover of animals, traveling and enjoyed spending time in casinos. Pat was loved and admired by everyone he encountered. He will truly be missed.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Estates of Serenity Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com.
