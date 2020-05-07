Curtis L. Oswalt III, 67, of Van Buren, IN, died May 04, 2020 at his residence. He was born Oct. 26, 1952, in Marion, IN.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 10 at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren. Following the guidelines established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be allowing up to 25 people in the Funeral Home Chapel at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience. Burial will take place in the Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
