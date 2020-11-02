Crystal Marietta Mansbarger, 87, of Montpelier, IN, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Columbus Regional Health in Columbus, IN. She was born on Tuesday, August 22, 1933, in Gas City, IN. She married Ralph E. Mansbarger on Tuesday, November 22, 1949 in Gas City, IN; he preceded her in death on February 8, 2018.
