Cory L. Woodward, 43, a lifetime resident of Wabash, passed away at 12:27 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Wabash, on Aug. 5, 1977, to Sandra (Woodward) Elliott.
Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992. After calling, family and friends will then proceed to Memorial Lawns Cemetery in Wabash for Military Honors.
(0) comments
