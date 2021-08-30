Corry J. Boatwright, 39, of Marion, passed away at 9:32 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Marion. He was born in Marion on June 3, 1982. There will not be any visitation or funeral service for Corry. Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Dad encourages teen to drink before heading to college
- Friend's constant advice on all things begins to grate
- Eagles run past Southwood for first 2-0 start since 2015
- School boards should be discussing COVID-19 protocols in public, official says
- Redistribution of income tax dollars gets first OK
- Friday fire claims Marion man's life
- Senior spotlight-Class of '22
- Area sports
Most Popular
Articles
- Meth, 6K in cash, gun seized during stop
- Friday fire claims Marion man's life
- Two Marion women connected to 2015 homicide
- Argylls top Tipton in ranked 2A battle
- Sweetser celebrates 150 years
- New hospital symbolizes growth for Gas City
- David Lee Marshall
- Marion-Mississinewa football game canceled
- Council, mayor scuffle over blight
- Dennis Leroy Weaver
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.