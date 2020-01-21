Feb. 4, 1920 – Jan. 16, 2020
Cornelia “Nita” Crouch Whiteman, 99, of Marion, passed away in her home on January 16, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1920 in Dickinson, West Virginia to the late David and Effie King.
Nita was a 1939 graduate of Cabin Creek High School near Diamond, W.V., and a 1943 graduate of McMillan Hospital Nursing School in Charleston, W.V. as a registered nurse. She was a U.S. Army veteran, 2nd Lieutenant, having served from 1943-1944. As a nurse with the Red Cross at Station Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY, she met and married Samuel Crouch. In 1944 they moved to Gas City, IN. She served for more than 20 years at the Marion V.A. As head nurse, she was awarded a silver pin for being 1 of 12 outstanding office nurses in the state of Indiana in 1960 and was valued by patients and co-workers for her “nursing integrity, efficiency, and strong moral fortitude.” Together she and Sam raised one son, Michael Crouch, a now retired Marion High School teacher. Sam preceded her in death in 1978. Nita retired from the V.A. hospital in Marion in 1981.
She received Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age and was a longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church in Gas City where she volunteered in many ways throughout the years. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Gas City, and a former Vice President of the Staff Nurses’ Organization at the V.A., Marion. She married George F. Whiteman in 1994 and they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in June of 2019. He was a loving husband and together they enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be remembered for her energetic spirit, sense of humor, and smell of White Linen perfume. Nita loved butterflies, enjoyed reading, bowling, horseback riding, traveling, and even learned to golf at the age of 65! She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nita is survived by her husband, George Whiteman; son, Michael Crouch, Jonesboro; sister, Faye Skiles, FL; brother, Gene King, OH; grandchildren, Heath (Desirae) Crouch, Upland, Joel Crouch, Gas City, and Jill (Rudy) Vugtevech, Marion; and great-grandchildren, Marly, Ella, Liberty, Lincoln, and Trinity.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Theresa (Fischer) Crouch; and siblings, Freda McCoy, Virginia Berlin, Bill King, Ray King, and Fred King.
Cornelia ‘Nita’ (Crouch) Whiteman
