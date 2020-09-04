Corey Wayne Costelow, 31, Marion, passed away in his home at 9:44 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, November 13, 1988, to Gregory Costelow and Teresa (Hulce) Wadding.
Corey graduated from Mississinewa and attended Northwestern University. He worked as a computer repair technician and loved the challenge of building and repairing computers. His favorite free-time activity was playing the guitar.
Survivors include his mother, Teresa (step-father, Rick) Wadding of Marion; sister, Sandi D. (David) Denney; daughter, Skye A. Costelow of Gas City; step-brothers, Shain Wadding and Montanna Wadding; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Corey was preceded in death by his father, Gregory W. Costelow; and grandparents, Neely and Jewel Costelow; as well as grandparents, Ronald and Sandra Philebaum.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service-Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, In 46933.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Corey's life will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Andrew Morrell officiating.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
