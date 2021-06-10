Cora L. McNair, 80, Marion, passed away at 6:14 pm on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in Monticello, Louisiana, on Sunday, December 8, 1940, to Willie Lee and Maude (Fuller) Jackson.
Cora graduated from Griffin High School and worked as an inspector at Foster-Forbes until her retirement. She was a long-time member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and was baptized at an early age. She was also a long-time member of the Eastern Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.